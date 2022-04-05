-$0.18 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80,365.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 6,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,746. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

