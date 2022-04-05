Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $25.80

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

IAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of IAS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 3,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

