Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 4,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

