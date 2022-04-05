Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,299,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

Shares of AJG traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 715,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average of $160.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.89 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.