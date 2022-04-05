Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,019. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

