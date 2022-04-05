Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,019. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
