Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,918. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

