Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $249,348.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Enigma has a market cap of $478,553.59 and approximately $249,348.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00281312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00024420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00683328 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

