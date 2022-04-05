Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

A number of research firms have commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

LTH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.