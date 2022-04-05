COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $14.48. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

