AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.72

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 56893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 483.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.