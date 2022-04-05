SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.94

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.94 and last traded at $140.98, with a volume of 52250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

