Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.16

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.16 and last traded at C$47.82, with a volume of 268378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.29. The stock has a market cap of C$26.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

