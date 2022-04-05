Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.90

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 8234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

