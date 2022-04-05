TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.88

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 41937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

