KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of KLA worth $39,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.05. The company had a trading volume of 904,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,991. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

