Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,245 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,155. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

