Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,434 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,605 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $128.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,720. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

