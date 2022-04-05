ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,715,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $76,787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.71. The company had a trading volume of 377,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,469. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average of $252.41.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

