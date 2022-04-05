Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.26 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $37,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,916. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

