Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RH stock traded up $17.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.