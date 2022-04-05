Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RH stock traded up $17.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.