Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 998,370 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 6,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,464. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

