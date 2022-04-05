Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.