Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $765.00. 1,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,270. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

