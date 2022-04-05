Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $48,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,933,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $113.46. 23,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,233. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

