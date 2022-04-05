Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.25 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $51,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

