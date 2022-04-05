Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $129.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

