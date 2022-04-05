TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

