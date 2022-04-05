Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE RCUS opened at $34.89 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.