Beam (BEAM) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $50.66 million and $9.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059550 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 172.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 111,119,680 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

