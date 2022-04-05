DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

DRIO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 374.21% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

