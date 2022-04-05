Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,639. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.