Wolfe Research Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $220.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.13. 1,908,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,829. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

