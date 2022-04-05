Wolfe Research Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $220.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.16.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.13. 1,908,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,829. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
