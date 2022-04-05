Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $68,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,707,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,802. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

