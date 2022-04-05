Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.29 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $63,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.