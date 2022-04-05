Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $57,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $12,742,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 82,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.41. 4,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

