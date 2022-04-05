Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna worth $53,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,915,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,839. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.49. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,192,164. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

