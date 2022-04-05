Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

