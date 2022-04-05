Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 65,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

