Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,409 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $39.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

