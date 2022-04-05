Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

