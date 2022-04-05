ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. ASGN has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

