Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 3,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $364.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

