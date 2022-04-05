Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EZPW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 3,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $364.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.80.
About EZCORP (Get Rating)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZCORP (EZPW)
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.