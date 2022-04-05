Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) in the last few weeks:
- 4/3/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “
- 3/26/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SAL stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.75.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
