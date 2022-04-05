Contrasting BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMC and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $567.29 million 5.65 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -47.29

UMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Risk & Volatility

UMC has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UMC and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.24%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than UMC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91%

Summary

BRP Group beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement. This segment also operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

