Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 590. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 516.30 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 516.30 ($6.77), with a volume of 31068787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.62).

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.86. The company has a market capitalization of £68.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

