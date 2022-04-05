LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 6,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 275,753 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $38.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

Several research firms have commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

