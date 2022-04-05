Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 776,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,396. The stock has a market cap of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Caleres by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

