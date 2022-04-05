Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $3,320.85 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5,342.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $3,320.85 or 0.07140370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.10 or 0.07472033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,533.49 or 1.00054616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “Î¤BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.