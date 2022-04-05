e-Gulden Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.07 million and $107.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00268704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,587 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,418 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.