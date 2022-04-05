Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

Swisscom stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 6,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

